Celebrating creative parishes! St. Charles Borromeo in the St. Charles community!

by Office of Strategic Planning

Today, we want to highlight St. Charles Borromeo Parish in the St. Charles community and good work of Fr. Mike Manase, OCD.In response to a growing interest from parishioners to learn what it means to really live as a missionary disciple, Fr. Mike and his staff creatively looked for ways to respond to this desire. They invited Fr. Josh Rodgrigue to come and offer a Lenten Mission entitled: Forming and Becoming Missionary Disciples. As a follow up, St. Charles Borromeo also held an evening called "Witness / Music Night of Praise”, an evening of communal worship and praise music interwoven with testimonies of faith from several people who are striving to truly live their lives as missionary disciples. Great job St. Charles Borromeo!