Celebrating creative parishes! St. Hillary in Matthews!

April 7, 2017
The strategic plan is about renewal. It's about our parishes. It's about people. The only way the strategic plan is going to succeed is if parishes "own" it and make it their own. In doing so, the implementation will look different from parish to parish. We want to celebrate the creative ways parishes are beginning to make the strategic plan their own.
Today we want to celebrate the creativity of Fr. PJ Madden and the good people at St. Hillary in Matthews! This year St. Hillary structured their Lenten Mission around themes of being a missionary disciple.
Fr. PJ used the Lenten Mission to teach
the five-step process
of forming disciples! Brilliant idea!
Great job Fr. PJ! And ... there's more! Fr. PJ also wove comments regarding discipleship into his praying the Stations of the Cross. Great ideas.
Here's what stands out from St. Hillary's celebrating the strategic plan: they are including the language of the strategic plan in the rhythm of life that already exists there. While there will eventually be new things as a part of parish life. St. Hillary is looking within its rhythm of life now - and from there is making connections!
Know someone who is creatively celebrating the strategic plan? Has your parish recently done something creative with implementation? We'd love to hear from you! Email Kristin: kniedbala@htdiocese.org to share the good news!