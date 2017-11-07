Central Catholic High School & Holy Cross Elementary to Become One

by Office of Catholic Schools

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux addresses parents, faculty and staff of Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and Central Catholic High School in Morgan City Monday, November 6, at Holy Cross Church. Bishop Fabre spoke to those present about the upcoming merger of the two schools for the 2018-19 school year.

LAWRENCE CHATAGNIER PHOTO/BAYOU CATHOLIC





Morgan City, LA - Bishop Shelton J. Fabre, Suzanne D. Troxclair, diocesan superintendent of Catholic schools; Deacon Vic Bonnaffee III, principal of Central Catholic High School; Amanda Talbot, principal of Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School; and Very Rev. Clyde Mahler, V.F., pastor of Holy Cross Church parish, announced today that the two schools will be merging for the 2018-2019 school year, resulting in a unified diocesan Catholic school. Vision 2020: Strength through Unity is a deliberate plan to foster the ongoing formation of each student as a missionary disciple of Jesus Christ.



Central Catholic High School currently serves students in the Morgan City and surrounding areas in grades 7-12, with a current enrollment of 222, while Holy Cross Catholic Elementary serves 241 students in Pre-K3 through 6th grade. The merger came about as the result of a culture of planning begun by Bishop Fabre two years.



Diocesan and school leaders shared their excitement of the new unified diocesan Catholic school during a public announcement this evening. With a deep understanding of the ministry of Catholic education, Bishop Fabre says, “Catholic education is one of the ways that we respond to the call to nurture missionary disciples that will be faithful in the mission of the Catholic Church and assist in building up the Kingdom of God here among us.”



Talbot shares her enthusiasm, saying, “Catholic education in the Morgan City area is highly valued. Through the unification of the schools, we will be able to work as a team to strengthen and build a seamless curriculum and spiritual formation for Pre-K – 12th grade students.”



Deacon Bonnaffee says, “I want to thank the task force members who offered their time, talent and treasure to plan for the future of Catholic education in the greater Morgan City area. Working closely with Mrs. Talbot will foster the spiritual formation of the youth in our schools and further unify parents in these efforts. It will enhance our efforts for academic excellence with a seamless curriculum. The gifts of the faculties will develop the special gifts of our students in extra and co-curricular activities.”



Troxclair says, “What an exciting time this is for Catholic education in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the Morgan City area. Through the collaborative effort of many, Vision 2020: Strength through Unity will work diligently to foster the growth of Catholic education in the Morgan City area for our children for many years to come.”



Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School and Central Catholic High School will officially transition to the new unified diocesan Catholic school in the 2018-2019 school year.





Click HERE for the official press release.