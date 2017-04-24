Church Parish Novena Begins

by Office of Communications

As we continue to work together for the renewal of our church parishes, Bishop Fabre has called for an intentional time of prayer for each of our parishes.



Between Divine Mercy Sunday and Pentecost Sunday, the celebration of our 40th Anniversary as a diocese, Bishop Fabre is inviting all the faithful to pray for each church parish in our diocese.



Starting Monday, April 24, we are invited to join him in praying for a different church parish each day for the following 6 weeks.



You can find a Church Parish Novena Prayer Card in the back of your church. There is a daily prayer on the card, as well as what church parish to pray for each day.



You can learn more about this novena and each of our church parishes at htdiocese.org/ChurchParishNovena.



Below is our Daily Novena Prayer.

+

Holy Spirit, we ask that you would come in power this Pentecost and renew every church parish in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux with the fire of your love.

In particular, today we ask your blessing upon [Parish of the Day].

Draw us together as one. Strengthen the bond between our priests and laity and allow our unity to be a prophetic sign for our times. Empower us in every way, that we might listen, discern, and follow you wherever you might lead us. May your Kingdom come and your will be done. Amen.