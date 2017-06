by Office of Communications

Join us in prayer Thursday, June 1, for our Mission Communities of Faith:St. Anthony in Gheens (Under the care of St Hilary in Mathews)St. Rosalie in Stephensville (Mission of Holy Cross in Morgan City)St. James in Choctaw (Mission of St. Lawrence the Martyr in Kraemer)Blessed Sacrament Chapel in GibsonHispanic ApostolateVietnamese CommunitiesLearn more about our Church Parish Novena at htdiocese.org/churchparishnovena Learn more about:St. Anthony at /stanthonygheens St. Rosalie at /holycross St. James at /stlawrencethemartyrkraemer Blessed Sacrament Chapel at /blessedsacramentchapel Hispanic Apostolate at /hispanic Vietnamese Communities at /thanhgia