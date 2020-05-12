Contributions from the Catholic faithful assist church parishes and those most in need

As this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, our parishes have been forced to adapt to providing whatever we can in whatever way we can to the people of God. In the last two months, I have learned more about live-streaming, podcasting, video editing, etc., than I ever thought would be involved with life as a priest.
When unique situations arise in the parish, the phrase, “They need taught us that in the seminary” often reverberates through priests’ circles. It is an understatement to say that this has been the motto of most priests during this pandemic. Even though many of us are being as creative as possible in our outreach and service to the church, we still long for the normalcy of Sunday Mass with full pews in church.
Three months ago, it would have been unheard of to think that we would celebrate Mass on a Sunday without any parishioners; and now, we find ourselves with a new normal of sorts. Despite the hardships, the social distancing, and the shift to the digital world of social media and YouTube, the faith of our people has remained strong during this time. There has been a consistent theme of people letting a new pace serve them as a blessing in many ways. God has continued to work and the conversations, comments, and confessions that I have heard make me believe that the faith of the people is in some ways becoming more personal as the establishment of the church has seemingly been removed from their lives.
Our parishes of St. Hilary of Poitiers in Mathews and the Community of St. Anthony in Gheens have been active and continue to flourish in many ways, but they still need the prayerful and financial support of the faithful. I joked with someone recently that there is no quicker way to update our stewardship and giving initiatives than a global pandemic. Every one of our parishes has been given guidance and the opportunity to open new avenues for the faithful to contribute their tithing to the collection. I have gone so far as to make how-to videos for both of my parishes, explaining what we are doing and how they can support our mission.
While the normal weekly collection allows us to keep the lights on or pay the bills, these also go to help our outreach to parishioners, families, and others in our community who need assistance. It has been a tumultuous few months within our local, state and national economy, and we as the church have a responsibility to assist those who need help, but this is impossible if we are simply worried about covering the operating expenses of the parish.
The assistance and financial contributions of the faithful allow for the church to answer the call of the Lord in the Gospel of Matthew to take care of the lowliest (Matthew 25). It is our responsibility, our calling, and our role to assist those who have fallen under hard times. This extends also as an invitation to our local people who have been affected negatively during this time.
The church is here for you! You are not forgotten! Please reach out to your local church parish or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. We are in this together!