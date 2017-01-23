Strategic Planning meets with Pastoral Center staff

The Pastoral Center staff, including Catholic Charities' off-site offices, met on Monday, January 23, 2017.Bishop Fabre welcomed his staff with personal words of encouragement, stories from the convocation, and specific gratitude for the great work being done across the diocese.Fr. Mark followed with an more in-depth review of the priests convocation. He encouraged the staff with quotes from various priests who shared their excitement from the convocation.Next, he gave the Pastoral Center staff an overview of the strategic plan followed by a thorough review of propossed goals, walking through each commisson one at a time.

"Having joined others in prayer for the success of the Priests Convocation, I was filled with hope for the future of our diocese as Bishop Fabre and Fr. Mark shared with us the powerful experiences of coming together as one with all of their brother priests! As the tireless work of our diocesan community comes together in our Strategic Plan, I am truly strengthened in faith and eagerly anticipate all that is to come as we intentionally follow His call in forming missionary disciples in Christ!"

Suzanne Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools



"When I heard about the priest convocation I had an overwhelming feeling of peace. Peace because as I listened I knew God was there in all of their hearts. When I see the strategic plan coming together I can't help be feel excited about the future of our diocese. I am blessed to be a part of this plan - God's plan and am excited to see how great our diocese will be!"

Melissa Robertson, Director of Human Resources & Safe Environment