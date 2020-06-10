Deacon Lloyd Duplantis retires

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre recently accepted the retirement of Deacon Lloyd Duplantis, effective June 1. Deacon Duplantis was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in June 2006. He served at St. Bridget Church parish in Schriever and St. Mary’s Nativity Church parish in Raceland.
Bishop Fabre thanks Deacon Duplantis for his many years of ministry as a permanent deacon. “You have served the diaconate community and this diocese in an exemplary way and I commend you for your service and thank you for your ministry,” says the bishop.