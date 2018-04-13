Death of Father Patrick O'Brien

by Office of Communications

Rev. Patrick O’Brien, a native of Dublin, Ireland, and a retired priest of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, died Thursday, April 12, at the age of 74, following a lengthy illness.



He was ordained to the priesthood June 8, 1974, in Ireland for the Archdiocese of New Orleans. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Bernadette Church parish in Houma. He also served as associate pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, as founding pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church parish in Thibodaux, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church parish in Thibodaux, and as pastor of St. Bernadette Church parish until his retirement in December 2010. Father O’Brien returned to Ireland in early 2011.

Father O’Brien also served the diocese as director of Marriage Encounter, a member of the ministry to priests program, the priests council, finance council, college of consultors, board of directors of H-T Publishing Co., and as dean of the Terrebonne and the Upper Lafourche Deaneries.



Please keep Father O'Brien and his family who mourns him in your prayers.



The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will plan a memorial Mass at the Cathedral or Co-Cathedral in the near future. When arrangements are made, the details will follow below on this page.



Below is a video of the Funeral Mass in Ireland. Representing the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Fr. Josh Rodrigue reads a letter from Bishop Fabre and gives a few words of his own about Father Pat.

(Timecode: 1:01:15 - 1:08:00)