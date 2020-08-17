Diocesan Catholic Schools Celebrate Successful First Day of In-Classroom Instruction

“I am grateful to all who have done so much hard work to plan for and implement the return of students to our Catholic schools, always striving to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Bishop Shelton Fabre. “To the administrators, faculty and staff of our Catholic schools, I express my sincere gratitude.”
The diocesan Office of Catholic Schools worked the entire summer with an appointed task force to construct a plan to aid in navigating the safe return to school. And, for most diocesan educators, it also meant a very busy summer.
“Many of our teacher-ministers have moved to larger rooms, broadened their knowledge and understanding of technology, physically revamped their own teaching areas to maximize space, and so on,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Troxclair. “The result is tremendous! I continue to be amazed at what their collaboration and teamwork have uncovered and made available to the students we serve.”
The three diocesan high schools (Central Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic and E.D. White Catholic) all hosted orientation sessions by grade levels last week, and the elementary schools welcomed their students back to class on Friday, August 14.
“Candidly, I am not certain I have the words to express how impressed I am with all of the thought, energy, and effort that has gone into keeping our schools going over these last five months,” said Jon Toups, the diocesan Chief Operating and Financial Officer. “Our educator-ministers, who represent the single largest employee group in our diocese, have responded with exceptional effort.”
“I also thank the parents of our students who entrust their children to the faith formation and academic education offered in our Catholic schools,” added Bishop Fabre. “I pray for a successful school year, and that in his mercy God will grant to us as ‘normal’ a school year as possible under our current conditions.”