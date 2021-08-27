DIOCESAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS TO CLOSE MONDAY

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be closed on Monday, August 30th due to the impending landfall this weekend of Hurricane Ida, and in alignment with civil authorities.
Today, Friday, August 27th, Catholic schools will proceed as a normal school day with our typical dismissal times.
Parents and students are to refer to their schools’ communication systems for additional information and any other changes to scheduling.
School families should also continue to monitor the diocesan websites, social media and local news for additional information while monitoring the approaching storm.
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us!