Diocese Announces Celebrations of Annual Red and Blue Masses

The annual Blue Mass for police, firefighters, emergency responders and members of the military, will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux. September 29th is the feast of the archangels, one of whom, St. Michael, is the patron saint of community protectors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Mass will be open only to members of the protection agencies and family members of the deceased of those agencies who will be memorialized. Those who participate will be expected to comply with the guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Red Mass, for legal professionals and their staffs, will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux. Bishop Shelton Fabre will be the presider and the homilist will be Thomas J. Rodi, Archbishop of Mobile, AL. Prior to his seminary studies, Archbishop Rodi earned a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University in 1974 and was admitted to the Louisiana State Bar Association in the same year. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1978, Bishop of Biloxi in 2001 and appointed the fourth Archbishop of Mobile, AL in 2008. He also earned a Licentiate in Canon Law from the Catholic University of America and a Master of Divinity degree from Notre Dame Seminary. The Mass is open to legal professionals, their staffs, their families and to the public. Those who participate will be expected to comply with the guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.