Diocese Announces Return to School Date

Suzanne Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux, announced today the dates for the safe return to classroom instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. As outlined in a video released this morning, Troxclair said the diocesan high schools would return the week of August 10-14 for orientation (with specific dates announced by those schools to their respective parents), and the elementary schools returning to class on Friday, August 14th.
Troxclair reiterated that the diocesan priorities as we return to school include safety, presence, and growth:
She also noted that all school calendars were reviewed by the Catholic Schools Office and all principals to ensure there would be very minimal changes, all in light of new BESE mandates, CDC guidance, latest COVID-19 statistics, and consistency with the diocesan return to school task force plan.
The superintendent reminds all parents to monitor the websites, parent communications protocols, and social media of their children’s respective schools for updates in the coming days and weeks. “The diocese is grateful for the deep commitment of its school families to the ministry of Catholic education and looks forward to welcoming it students back to school in the next few weeks,” she said.