Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux announces return to school date

Suzanne Troxclair, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, announced the dates for the safe return to classroom instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.
As outlined in a video released this morning, Troxclair says the diocesan high schools would return the week of August 10-14 for orientation (with specific dates announced by those schools to their respective parents), and the elementary schools would return to class Friday, Aug. 14.
Troxclair reiterated that the diocesan priorities for the return to school include safety, presence and growth:
● Safety – Committed to utilizing all appropriate measures to maintain a safe environment for students and staff
● Presence – Committed to a return of our students and teachers to our school campuses
● Growth – Allowing our children to continue their academic progress in a safe, secure and Christ-centered environment
Troxclair also notes that all school calendars were reviewed by the Catholic Schools Office and all principals to ensure there would be very minimal changes, all in light of new BESE mandates, CDC guidance, the latest COVID-19 statistics, and consistency with the diocesan return to school task force plan.
Troxclair reminds all parents to monitor the websites, parent communications protocols, and social media of their children’s respective schools for updates in the coming days and weeks.
“The diocese is grateful for the deep commitment of its school families to the ministry of Catholic education and looks forward to welcoming it students back to school in the next few weeks,” she says.