Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Catholic Schools Again Exceed State ACT College Readiness Results

The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is in receipt of the District ACT College Readiness Results for the 2019 graduating class in the diocese. In comparison to statewide results, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has yet again exceeded the state average in all areas, and have increased as a diocese in math, science and English.
“Our district composite score of 23.5 exceeds the 18.8 state average composite by 4.7 points,” said Superintendent Suzanne Delaune Troxclair, M.Ed. “These results are the tangible proof of the dedication and hard work of a great many teacher-ministers, staff and students.”
The ACT report reflects the achievement of graduates on the ACT over time, and an indication of the extent to which they are prepared for college-level work. All 344 graduating seniors from the three diocesan high schools (Central Catholic, E.D. White and Vandebilt Catholic) took the ACT exam, and their results in all testing categories (English, mathematics, reading and science) exceeded the state averages by a minimum of three points.
As stated in the
National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Elementary and Secondary Schools, “The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops affirms the message of the Congregation of Catholic Education that intellectual development of the person and growth as a Christian go forward hand in hand. Rooted in the mission of the Church, the Catholic school brings faith, culture and life together in harmony.”
“A Christ-centered environment that fosters academic success is the collaborative effort of all of our schools. We look forward to the intentional work of preparing our students for their colleges and careers, embracing our responsibility to form our students so that they are prepared to continue the mission of the Catholic Church as adult members of society,” added Troxclair.