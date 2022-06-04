Diocese Ordains Two New Priests and One Transitional Deacon

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux celebrated the ordination of two priests and one transitional deacon. Archbishop Shelton Fabre returned to the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales as the ordaining prelate.
Fr. James Rome (far left) will serve as associate pastor at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. Fr. Stephen Castille (far right) will serve as special assistant to the Office of the Bishop in the diocesan Pastoral Center. Deacon Davis Ahimbisibwe (second from left) will serve his diaconate internship at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.