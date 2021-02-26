Diocese Purchases Home in Thibodaux, Will Serve as Formation House

A very jubilant group of diocesan officials gathered this Tuesday to cut the ribbon on the house that will now serve as the St. Joseph's Workshop Formation House in the diocese. Based on the Pope's new formation model, the home will provide the location and opportunity for men to grow, discern and discover in their faith formation during the propaedeutic (or
"preliminary") year before the academic rigors of their seminary studies.
Pictured above, left to right, are
Jon Toups
(Chief Operating and Financial Officer), Fr. Mitch Semar
(Director of Seminarians), Bishop Shelton Fabre, Fr. John David Matherne
(Director of Vocations), Fr. Simon Peter Engurait
(Vicar General of Administration), and Amy Ponson
(Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation for South Louisiana).
Early next week we will release a video with more sights and sounds from that jubilant day!
"A lot of work and effort has borne great fruit. Because of the generosity of many for which I am truly grateful, these young men will now be able to be formed in this new vision." - Bishop Shelton Fabre
"Today we are celebrating the generosity of donors and the renewal of our priesthood. My heart is overflowing because this has been our vision for a number of years." - Fr. Mitch Semar,
Director of Seminarians
"Our diocese is leading the way, as we are the first in the Ecclesiastical Province of New Orleans to establish a Formation House. The best way to form a good priest is to provide this good foundation." - Fr. John David Matherne,
Director of Vocations