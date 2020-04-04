Diocese Releases Schedule for Holy Week Masses with Bishop Fabre

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux will be livestreaming or recording the following Holy Week Masses with Bishop Fabre:
Palm Sunday | Sunday, April 5 @ 9:00AM (Livestreamed)
Chrism Mass | Thursday, April 9 @ 9:00AM (Recorded)
Mass of the Lord's Supper | Thursday, April 9 @ 8:00PM (Livestreamed)
Celebration of the Lord's Passion | Friday, April 10 @ 3:00PM (Livestreamed)
Paschal Vigil | Saturday, April 11 @ 8:00PM (Livestreamed)
Easter Sunday | Sunday, April 12 @ 9:00AM (Livestreamed)
You can find these Masses on the following platforms: