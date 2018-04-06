Director of Youth Ministry steps down

After 17 years of devotion to serving the youth of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Mike Disalvo has stepped down as the diocesan Director of Youth Ministry. We thank him for all of his great work and love that he has shared for the young people of our diocese for so long.On behalf of all the youth and young adults that you have made an impact on through his willingness to serve, we would like to thank Mike for everything he has done. Please keep him in your prayers as he pursues his dream of being a counselor, where he will no doubt continue to make an impact!