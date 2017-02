The Disciple Maker Index (DMI) is assessment tool designed to assess two essential aspects of parish life.

First, the DMI helps pastors and parishes assess where are parishioners in their spiritual life. How are they doing? Where do they need help? Secondly, the DMI helps parishioners voice how well the parish is doing in helping them in their spiritual growth.

The DMI is 75 question survey and takes about 10-15 mintues.





