With the national elections right around the corner, I was wondering why our Catholic churches are silent about political candidates while some Protestant churches are freely endorsing those running for office and their platforms?
The U.S. government can strip all churches of their non-profit status if they endorse political candidates. They do allow churches to highlight candidates’ stands on various issues and then point out church teachings on those issues. The church, as a tax-exempt organization, cannot tell people who to vote for or who not to for. Some churches might be ignoring this important ruling.
Another honest answer is that none of the U.S. political parties reflect all of Jesus’ teachings found in the Gospels. Also, political candidates often have “double standards” – they say one thing but do another. Educating ourselves on the values and issues of elections is so important. That is why the U.S. Catholic Bishops before every presidential election publish a statement called Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship: A Call to Political Responsibility.
Instead of favoring a particular candidate, Catholic churches can sponsor candidate forums that are scrupulously non-partisan. All candidates for that particular office should be invited and treated equally. This would include the invitation and information provided in advance, the questions they are to be asked, and the opportunities they have to respond.
As Catholic citizens, we should remember three things:
1. Respect for the dignity of each person is the core of Catholic social and moral teaching. Each person is precious in the sight of God: The unborn child, the frail, the aging parent, the racial minorities, the disabled and deformed, those dying with fatal diseases, the immigrants, the prisoners, and the wicked and evil people who have caused great harm to others.
Why is all life precious to God? God created each person in God’s own image and declared, “You are very good.” Jesus died on the cross for everyone to show his love for even the worst sinners. The dignity of each human person is the foundation of our moral code of conduct. Jesus told us to love everyone, including our enemies.
2. We focus on the common good, not our own personal interests. We ask, how can we make the world a better place? Not, how can I improve my own pocketbook or personal situation in life? Jesus said he came to serve not to be served. Are our political candidates serving their own interests or are they trying to help the least of Jesus’ brothers and sisters?
3. We have a responsibility and an obligation to form our consciences and to participate in the civic life of our nation. This takes time to educate ourselves on current issues, to listen to debates, to fact-check statements we read or hear on social media and other news outlets, to check the candidates’ records, and not be taken in by smooth rhetoric or comical antics.
We must also look at the person’s character. Our acquired virtues form our character. Does a candidate have some of these virtues: Is he or she honest, loyal, respectful, responsible for their actions, non-blaming, open-minded, humble, compassionate, patient, hopeful, moderate in all things, forgiving, authentic, courageous, generous, persevering, polite, kind, loving, optimistic, reliable, conscientious, self-disciplined, encouraging, considerate, and having a world-view?
Matthew Kelly in his book, Perfectly Yourself, says, “The enemy of character is our ego. Within each of us there are two selves, the true self and the false self. The two selves are constantly battling with each other for supremacy. The true self speaks for character. The false self speaks for ego.” Choose people who have won the battle over their ego.
Catholics vote because we are citizens. Yet we vote conscientiously because we are people of faith. Vote for those who have a deep relationship with God, who are inspired by God’s word in Scripture and prayer, and are willing to act for justice and peace along with mercy and love.