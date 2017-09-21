Eucharistic Procession Up the Bayou

by Office of Strategic Planning



Celebrate our rich Louisiana Catholic heritage with the “Foi de Nos Pères” (Faith of Our Fathers) Eucharistic Procession along Bayou Lafourche from Golden Meadow to Thibodaux - Saturday, October 7, 2017 on the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary.



This amazing opportunity to pray for the blessing of God over our diocese and encourage a renewed spiritual anointing to the hearts of our Catholic families will be a prayerful event not to be missed.



In honor of our many forefathers who brought the Catholic Faith to the Bayou and to further the realization of the Bishops Diocesan Strategic Plan, we will begin with Mass at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow, then process with the Blessed Sacrament up the bayou, stopping at each Catholic Church until the Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux.



There will be three parts to the procession:

1) Golden Meadow to Larose by boat.

2) Larose to St. Joseph’s Cemetery by vehicle (vehicles meeting from church to church).

3) St. Joseph’s Cemetery to St. Joseph’s Co-Cathedral by foot.



There will also be opportunity for confession as there will be two “mobile confessionals” accompanying the procession.



Meet us at any of the churches listed on the event poster, or register a boat to follow up from Golden Meadow to Larose (see link below for boat registration form), or simply process by foot with us from St. Joseph's Cemetery to St. Joseph Co-Cathedral.

For more information please call Trisha 985-475-5428, or call Greg 985-637-8198



Click here for the event's flyer for more details

Click here for Boat Registration & Regulations Form