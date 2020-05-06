Feature Story

The Very Rev. Jay L. Baker, pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, says the parish has a new ministry – a band of seamstresses that he christened the “MassK Crusaders.”
As we all try to come to terms with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, what it will mean for us in the future and how we can do our part to help those around us, Jane Lirette, youth formation coordinator for the cathedral parish, and owner and stylist at Uni-Kut hair salon in Houma, says she came up with the idea of making masks for parishioners to wear during Mass because of the shortage of resources.
“Realizing when we are allowed to return to the public celebration of Mass that we would have to wear masks, I had concerns about the health of our parishioners. This project also gave me something to do to keep my mind on something positive,” says Lirette.
There are currently eight people making masks. Some people who don’t sew donated fabric and elastic, and are going to bag each mask and have them ready to hand out at the church.
Lirette, who has been sewing for 30 years, says her goal is to have 1,000 masks made by the time worshipers are allowed back in the churches. “Right now, we have about 500 already made. We want to have 200 masks available per Mass so that people who don’t have their own mask will be able to attend. While making masks, I pray for the people that will be wearing them in church. I’m praying that they and their families are safe from this virus.”
All of the fabric for the masks was donated, says Lirette. The material came from many different parishioners that saw a Facebook post about the project. Some had material at home from other projects and some had relatives who own fabric stores.
Cathy Duet, a retired nurse who is active in many church parish ministries, is one of the eight volunteers working on the project. She says her faith is the most important thing in her life. “I know many feel the same way and we all can’t wait to get back to celebrating Mass as a community in the church. I felt this was a logical step moving forward to help us get back in. I try to focus my efforts on the promises made at confirmation to spread his word and do his work. At this point I think making these masks is just part of God’s work. I prayed for my family and our community as I made the masks. Hopefully this will help those most at risk feel safer.”
Father Baker says “Jane and Cathy wanted to help parishioners feel more at ease in these uncertain times. When the Stay at Home mandate is relaxed, people will still have to wear masks when they come to church; and, of course, masks have been in short supply. So now, when Masses open back up to the public, Jane, Cathy and their Crusaders will be here to welcome parishioners back and to give them a mask if they do not already have one.”