First meeting for Parish Implementation Teams: "A homerun!"

by Office of Strategic Planning

Bishop Fabre welcomed everyone and painted a picture of how we received the strategic plan.

Fr. Mark Toups put a "face" to the strategic plan, walking the presentation through case scenarios explaining how the plan is connected to real people.

Fr. Mark then outlined the expecations of Parish Implementation Teams.

Each parish had 30 minutes for discussion.

Bishop Fabre and Fr. Mark closed the meeting answering questions and praying a decade of the Rosary.

The Office of Strategic Planning hosted the first meeting of Parish Implementation Teams on Wednesday night, March 8, 2017.Of the 39 parishes in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux 28 were in attendance at the Pastoral Center and an additional 7 met on their parish campus and watched the meeting live via LiveStream. The remaining 5 parishes have already confirmd the date and time they will meet, using the online video as the resource for their meeting.That's 100% participation, in some way, from every single parish in our diocese. That's extraordinary!What happened at the meeting?The actual video from the night will be available soon. Check back soon to see what happened!Allons! We're in this together!