General Coronavirus Information & Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes (at this time) the symptoms of COVID-19 may appear as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This information is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses. Reported illnesses range from mild symptoms to severe illness and death and include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
How Coronavirus 2019 is Spread
Current understanding (February 2020) of how coronavirus 2019 is spread is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses.
Coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
However, it may be possible that a person can get Coronavirus 19 by touching surfaces or objects that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes.
Preventing Coronavirus
The CDC recommends everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses such as Coronavirus:
What to Do if You Become Sick
Seek emergency care right away if you have: trouble breathing, pain or pressure in your abdomen or chest, sudden dizziness, confusion, and severe vomiting.
Treatment for Coronavirus
Currently (February 2020) there is no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus 2019. Clinical trials to treat Coronavirus are currently underway but there are no specific approved treatments by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Interim Guidance for Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus 2019
Interim guidance from the CDC is based on what is currently known about Coronavirus 2019. It is important to monitor the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV) as they update guidance as needed and as additional information becomes available.
Additionally, to prevent stigma and discrimination in the workplace, use only the guidance described to determine risk of Coronavirus 2019. Do not make determinations of risk based on race or country of origin, and be sure to maintain confidentiality of people with confirmed coronavirus infection.
Recommended strategies for employers to use now include:
For more information on Coronavirus 19, you can call the CDC Hotline at 800-CDC-INFO (800-232-4636) or email questions to cdcinfo@cd.gov.
This information Courtesy of Catholic Mutual. (revised 2/20)