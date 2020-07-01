Ginny Medina-Hamilton selected as new Vandebilt Catholic High School principal

Ginny Medina-Hamilton has been appointed principal of Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma for the 2020-21 school year, it has been announced by Suzanne Troxclair, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
Medina-Hamilton, a 1991 Vandebilt graduate, earned a bachelor of arts degree in vocal music education from the University of New Orleans in 1996 and a master of education degree with specialization in educational leadership from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux in 2015.
An educator for the past 24 years, Medina-Hamilton’s teaching career included a nine-year stint directing choir and musical theater at Vandebilt, five years in the Terrebonne Parish School District as a vocal music instructor, and 10 years in St. Charles Parish as a choir director at J.B. Martin Middle School in Paradis (where she earned Teacher of the Year accolades in 2013). She also served as assistant principal at Lakewood Elementary School in Luling.
For the past three years she worked in the central office of the St. Charles Parish Public School system as director of gifted, talented, and arts education. In this capacity she worked with curriculum specialists in the professional development of teachers in all areas of instruction. Medina-Hamilton also has experience with AdvancED and school improvement core teams, and classroom teaching experience in Spanish, reading and computer applications. Her administrative experience includes direct work in discipline, enrichment, safe schools, response to intervention efforts, and providing professional learning opportunities for teachers and administrators.
“Mrs. Medina-Hamilton comes to our Vandebilt Catholic High School family with extensive experience and a deep knowledge of educational leadership, curriculum and instruction, and assessment through her years as a teacher, an administrator, and a school system director,” says Troxclair. “Her devotion to the Catholic faith, her passion for children, and her professional work ethic will afford our school family the opportunity to continue to grow both spiritually and academically. I am eager to witness all that is to come for our Vandebilt Catholic High School family!”
Medina-Hamilton succeeds Jeremy Gueldner, who was appointed Vandebilt’s next president for the upcoming school year.
Gueldner says, “I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Medina-Hamilton to serve the Vandebilt Catholic community. She brings a tremendous amount of experience that will allow her to serve the needs of our students and their families. Her dedication to her faith and to educating young people will ensure the continued growth of our school for many years to come.”