Gratitude for Our Catholic School Administrators, Faculty, & Staff

"This week, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux Office of Catholic Schools announced the official dates for the 2020-2021 school year. With that announcement, our schools released their Return to School Plans and revised school year calendars so their school families can better understand the necessary safety precautions that will take place and plan appropriately for the adjustments made to the school calendars.
We gratefully acknowledge the intentional efforts of our school administrators and staffs for all they have done throughout this summer to honor our commitment of safety, presence, and growth as we return to school this fall.
Through an impressive and collaborative process, our schools continue to address the numerous challenges of planning for a safe return to our campuses. Each day, we witness our Catholic school employees face these challenges head-on, rising to the occasion and problem-solving in a cooperative and supportive fashion. We are grateful for their continued commitment to providing an outstanding academic education rooted in the Catholic faith."
- Suzanne Troxclair, Superintendent of Catholic Schools