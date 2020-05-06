Gueldner selected as new Vandebilt Catholic High School president

Jeremy K. Gueldner, who has been serving as principal of Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma for the past four years, has been appointed as the school’s president for the 2020-21 school year, it has been announced by Suzanne Troxclair, diocesan superintendent of Catholic Schools.
Gueldner will succeed David Boudreaux, who announced that he would be retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year after serving in various capacities as a Catholic school educator and administrator in the diocese for 37 years.
“I am delighted that the leadership at Vandebilt Catholic High School, one of our family of diocesan Catholic schools, will continue in very capable hands into the 150th year of Catholic education in Houma and Terrebonne Parish,” says Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.
Gueldner is a native of Independence, LA, and a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond. He has a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a master of arts degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Gueldner also possesses educational leadership certification for the State of Louisiana.
He served for 12 years as a teacher, coach, department head, athletic director and assistant principal for discipline and curriculum at Franklinton High School in Franklinton, LA. He also served as principal of Mt. Hermon High School in Mount Hermon, LA, for the 2015-2016 school year.
Gueldner is married to the former Mary Catherine Goodwin, a Vandebilt Catholic alumna and current faculty member. They have two daughters, Cate and Macy.
“The ministry of Catholic education is an integral part of our church’s mission. I am confident that with his committed understanding of the school’s important role in the formation of our students, Mr. Gueldner will continue to lead the school family in faith, knowledge and service to others,” says Troxclair.
“I was very impressed with the selection process for this important position, and couldn’t be more proud of the collaborative effort of our selection committee,” said Jon Toups, chief operating and financial officer of the diocese. “The process worked impressively throughout the search and selection period, and proved to be a process that will serve us very well for many years to come.”