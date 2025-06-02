Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac Reopens

DULAC, LA - On Saturday, May 31, Holy Family Catholic Church located at 6641 Grand Caillou Road in Dulac reopened its doors following nearly four years of recovery after Hurricane Ida.
Bishop Emeritus Sam Jacobs celebrated a dedication of the church and altar at a special 10 a.m. Mass. The Mass was concelebrated by many priests of the diocese including pastor, Friar Antonio Speedy Farrugia. “We are finally able to return to our church!” said Friar Antonio. “We thank God and all of our parishioners, friends, families, benefactors, volunteers and all who prayed for us through this difficult time.”
Before the reopening, masses had been held in the KC Hall on Shrimper’s Row. Lifelong parishioner Margie Duplantis said, “I missed my church, but it was like moving out of a home—you still have your family with you. As much as we missed our church, we were still church.”
Parishioner Mariah Parfait shared that the path to recovery has been long and challenging, but many individuals and groups came together to support their community. “It has been a true labor of love to restore our church,” said Parfait. “We’ve prayed for this day and to see it come to fruition is a testament to God’s grace and the resilience of our church family.”
Today, Holy Family Church stands as a pillar of faith and hope for the community in Dulac. “For those who have endured the pain of loss, this shows them that there is hope,” Duplantis said. “I pray that this brings renewal within all of us. Renewal, hope and love—that’s what we are about at Holy Family Church.”
Throughout the next few days, more celebrations will be held at the church, including:
To learn more, find Holy Family Catholic Church on Facebook or visit www.holyfamilydulac.org.