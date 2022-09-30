Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Established by Diocese

Since Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28th, leaving behind havoc and pain for our neighboring states, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux is providing relief to those who have been directly impacted. Please know that your gift will be used for direct support of the people within the affected communities.
As the shepherd of our diocese, I want you to know of my gratitude for your prayers and great generosity. Together with your support and prayers, we will be able to help our neighbors respond, recover, and rebuild.