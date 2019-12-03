iGiveCatholic Raises $461,368 for Local Catholic Ministries in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

The results of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s #iGiveCatholic are in! With more than 1,600 donors, a total of $461,368 was raised for our local community during the 24-hour online giving event held on #GivingTuesday (December 3, 2019). The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux raised the second highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses, and was ranked within the top ten nationally.
“I am deeply grateful for your faith and your sacrificial generosity during iGiveCatholic, which is a great inspiration to me,” says Bishop Shelton J. Fabre, speaking from Rome where later in the same day he participated in a private audience with Pope Francis during his Ad Limina visit to the Vatican.
“We are astounded and grateful for the outpouring of support of all of our church parishes, schools and ministries,” says Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana. “Because of your support, our parishes and schools will be able to replace roofs, purchase new air conditioners, upgrade security cameras and so much more.”
Within the diocese, $71,575 was raised for parking lot improvements at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, which topped the list locally, and a figure that ranked 12th nationally. St. Bernadette Catholic Church and School teamed up to raise $31,025 for new air conditioners for their Fr. Patrick O’Brien Center, but their 266 donors ranked them fourth in the country in that category. Nationally, over $7.4 million was raised for 1,743 ministries this week – making this the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date.
To view the full list of results or for more information about iGiveCatholic, visit houma-thibodaux.igivecatholic.org, visit catholicfoundationsl.org
or call (985) 850-3116.