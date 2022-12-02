iGiveCatholic Raises Over $1.76 Million for Local Catholic Ministries

The results of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s #iGiveCatholic are in! With over 2,300 donations from 1,938 donors to 59 organizations, a total of $1,769,744 was raised for our local community during the 24-hour online giving event held on #GivingTuesday (November 29, 2022). The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux raised the second-highest figure of all Louisiana dioceses and was ranked third nationally.
“The good and faith-filled people of our diocese are simply one of a kind with the most generous hearts in the world,” said Charlotte Bollinger, Chairwoman of the Board of the Catholic Foundation. “This year was our foundation’s sixth year to host #iGiveCatholic for the diocese and never in our wildest dreams did we ever think that we would engage almost 2,000 people to give more than $1.7M for our local parishes and schools. Our diocese may be small, but our faith and our hearts are as big as they come. From the entire board and team of the Catholic Foundation, thank you to every person who prayed for our success and helped to support their favorite ministry through #iGiveCatholic. You surely gave BIG and gave Catholic!”
The abundant generosity and powerful level of engagement were led by these three:
1. St. Bernadette Catholic School (REACH, LIFTS programs) 197 donors
2. St. Mary’s Nativity Church and School (security fence) 191 donors
3. St. Genevieve Catholic School (classroom interactive boards) 178 donors
Within the diocese, $561,540 was raised for E.D. White Catholic High School’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden, a figure that not only topped the list locally, but also nationally.
1. E.D. White Catholic High School (grotto, garden) $561,540 from 64 donors
2. Holy Trinity Academy $535,659 from 23 donors
3. Holy Rosary Catholic School (A/C, sewer improvements) $77,095 from 97 donors
“I am overwhelmed by the support of the E.D. White family through the #iGiveCatholic program for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden. We are one step closer to honoring the Sisters of Mount Carmel who have paved the way for Catholic education in our community,” said Tim Robichaux, E.D. White President.
Nationally, over $16.9 million was raised for 1,553 ministries – making this the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date. For more information about #iGiveCatholic or to view the full list of results visit https://houma-thibodaux.igivecatholic.org, visit catholicfoundationsl.org or call 985-850-3116.