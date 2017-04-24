Implementation Team Retreat on Prayer… Held this past Weekend!

by Office of Strategic Planning

Read below some comments from those who were in attendance:

Prayer and listening to God has been at the heart of the entire Strategic Planning Process. In an effort to help those serving on the Parish Implementation Teams, we offered a retreat this past weekend on PRAYER. It was a beautiful time of learning how to pray and listen to God in deeper ways.“ It has changed the way I pray, the way I see and walk in our Lord. It is very clear how this translates into the success and effectiveness of our implementation teams. I hope everyone who can, comes to this retreat and hope there will be more to take us deeper in our walk.”- Leslie Martin (St. Anthony of Padua)"I attended the retreat the Diocese hosted this weekend for Implementation Team members on 'Prayer'. I highly recommend attending next weekend if you are available. I think all can benefit from attending. I especially enjoyed the topic 'Discerning as a Group'."– Tish Hebert (Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose)“I am very blessed to have participated in the retreat on prayer this weekend, and I strongly encourage everyone to attend. Although all of the sessions were informative, pertinent and encouraging, my favorite sessions included praying with scripture and "How to Hear God's Voice." I left the retreat feeling renewed and refocused in my personal prayer life, and I'm excited to pray and discern with the Strategic Planning group in my church parish!”- Wendy Curole (Our Lady of the Rosary, Larose)“Before this retreat, I thought I had never heard God speaking to me. Through this weekend, I’ve learned that I just never heard God in the way I had expected to. I’ve learned that by meditating on songs or short phrases that I think of during prayer, I am actually communicating to God!”- Lauren Leonard (Christ the Redeemer)"I had quite a few eye opening moments at our retreat, but none were more profound than this: the realization that my prayer life for my entire life was one sided and stagnant. I spent prayer time telling God what I needed and how I'd like to have it; never once listening for His answer and His perfect will in the quiet of my Heart.”Another crucial teaching that impacted me was that God wants to talk with us and has already started the conversation. We just need to enter in with an open, docile heart willing to put God's desires for us above our own human wants.”- Travis Leonard (Christ the Redeemer)Imagine if all of our parish Implementation Teams were able to grow in this way, and able to grow in the their communal ability to listen to God and allow Him to lead and encourage us!