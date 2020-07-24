Incoming director of the diocesan Office of Parish Support named

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre announces David Dawson as the new incoming director of the Office of Parish Support for
the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.
Dawson, a 38-year old native of Baton Rouge, has been married to Kate for 13 years and they have eight children, aged 11 years and younger.
He brings over 14 years of professional ministry leadership experience, most recently serving the Archdiocese of New Orleans as director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life since 2014. He has served as national coordinator for the domestic church, as well as state curriculum coordinator for the Governor’s Program on Abstinence.
Dawson will join the Office of Parish Support Aug. 15, working with Father Mark Toups and Kristin Niedbala (outgoing co-directors), who will mentor him as he assumes leadership of the diocesan Office of Parish Support.