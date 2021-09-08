Informational Pastoral Notice

On 10 December 2020, and subsequently thereafter, the Rev. Stephen P. Lefort violated canons 750 and 751 of the Code of Canon Law which both define heresy and schism, incurring the automatic (latæ sententiæ) penalty of excommunication prescribed by canon 1364, §1. These offenses were more grievous because they were committed publicly by a cleric in view of convincing others of the errors (canon 1044, §1, 2° & canon 1369). The lifting of this penalty is reserved to the Holy See.
Father Lefort was given every opportunity to retract his declarations, return to embrace the truths of the deposit of faith, and submit himself to the authority of the Roman Pontiff and the College of Bishops pursuant to the Code of Canon Law.
On 23 August 2021, in accord with canon 1364, §1, the Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre issued a canonical decree formally declaring that the REV. STEPHEN P. LEFORT has, by his commission of the offenses of schism and heresy, incurred the penalty of excommunication and is now entirely irregular for the exercise of holy orders pursuant to the Code of Canon Law. As a result therefore, the Christian faithful are informed that Father Lefort is forbidden to celebrate or receive the sacraments, hold any office, or exercise any ministry or functions within the Catholic Church.