INFORMATIONAL PASTORAL NOTICE
Having withdrawn from the communion of the Catholic Church and embraced a non-Catholic religion and ministry, Rev. James Morrison has violated canons 750 and 751 of the Code of Canon Law which both define heresy and schism, incurring the automatic (latæ sententiæ) penalty of excommunication prescribed by canon 1364, §1. These offenses were more grievous because they have been committed publicly, clearly with a view of convincing others of their acceptability. (canon 1044, §1, 2° & canon 1369). The lifting of this penalty is reserved to the Holy See.
Father Morrison was given every opportunity to correct his doctrinal errors and return to the communion of the Catholic Church.
On 19 October 2021, in accord with canon 1364, §1, the Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre issued a canonical decree formally declaring that the REV. JAMES R. MORRISON has, by his commission of the offenses of schism and heresy, incurred the penalty of excommunication and is now entirely irregular for the exercise of holy orders pursuant to the Code of Canon Law. As a result, therefore, the Christian faithful are informed that Father Morrison is forbidden to celebrate or receive the sacraments, hold any office, or exercise any ministry or functions within the Catholic Church.