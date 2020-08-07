Jesus and his church

On the 19th and 21st Sundays in Ordinary Time this year (Aug. 9 and 23 respectively) we will hear Gospel readings which contain the familiar stories of Jesus walking on the sea (Matthew 14:22-33 = Mark 6:45-52) and Peter’s confession of Jesus’ Messiahship at Caesarea-Philippi (Matthew 16:13-16 = Mark 8:27-30 = Luke 9:18-21). However, Matthew’s versions of these episodes, which we will read this year contain more verses than those he took from the Gospel of Mark as his source. These extra verses, along with changes Matthew makes to Mark’s version give us insight into how Matthew has edited these traditional stories to adapt them to his community’s situation. Before going on I urge you to read Matthew 14:22-33 and 16:13-20, which may be found at the following 2 webpages respectively (http://www.usccb.org/bible /readings/080920.cfm,http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/082320.cfm).
After sending the disciples out in a boat, Jesus “ascends” a mountain (Matthew 14:23), even as he did to deliver the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew, chapters 5-7). This detail carries forward Matthew’s depiction of Jesus as being “like Moses” but “greater than Moses.” In fact, his surpassing of Moses will be depicted in his walking on the sea, reminiscent of Old Testament passages such as Psalm 77:20 or Job 9:8 wherein God traverses the waters. In addition to that, to calm the disciples’ fear at seeing him walking on the water, Jesus tells them not to fear and says, in Greek, “I am,” the same phrase God uses to identify himself to Moses in Exodus 3:14. God’s revelation of his name in the Exodus text is made in the context of God’s declaration that he will save his oppressed people. Jesus is about to save Peter from drowning and demonstrate how he will save his church in the midst of stormy times.
While Mark (6:48) emphasizes Jesus’ divine presence by saying “he wished to pass them by,” as when God tells Moses his glory is about to “pass by” (Exodus 33:22), Matthew (14:25) omits Mark’s phrase. For Matthew Jesus is “God-with-us” always (Matthew 1:23; 28:20). This story about Jesus and his first disciples is also a story about the risen Lord and his church. Jesus Emmanuel is nearby as his church (symbolized by the disciples in the boat) faces turmoil, in particular, persecution (represented by the stormy seas that rock the boat). Ironically, the fear of the disciples results from their mistaking Jesus for a ghost, rather than recognizing him as master of creation, even as God is in the Old Testament. Jesus commands them to “stop being afraid,” for he is “I am.”
Matthew 14:28-31 is unique to Matthew. These verses throw special emphasis on Peter, who will also be given particular attention in 16:13-20. Peter, in his persona as leader of the disciples, asks to share in Jesus’ divine power and come to meet him on the stormy seas. Jesus in reply welcomes him. At first he is successful, but when perceives the turbulent elements he becomes afraid, even though Jesus had commanded him along with the others not to succumb to fear. His fear causes him to sink, and he utters the cry of the church from 8:25 (when Jesus calms a storm at sea), “Lord, save me!” (J.P. Meier, Matthew, p. 165), whereupon Jesus, like God in the Old Testament, “stretches out his hand” (Psalm 144:7) to save Peter. Jesus chastises Peter as being of “little faith,” a rebuke that applies to all the disciples. “Littleness (or weakness) of faith” is the primary spiritual obstacle that the disciples in Matthew must overcome (6:30; 8:26; 16:8; 17:20; 21:21). Fear poses a danger to faith. In the midst of difficulty, the church must trust in its Lord’s power to save.
Peter has a prominent role as well in Matthew 16:13-20. Verses 13-16 follow Mark 8:27-30 fairly closely, as does Luke 9:18-21. However, while in both Mark 8:30 and Matthew 16:16, Peter replies to Jesus’ question to the disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” by saying, “You are the Messiah,” in Matthew’s version Peter adds “the Son of the living God.” In Matthew’s Gospel Jesus is ultimately “the Son,” Son of God and Son of Man. As Matthew 16:16 emphasizes the former, so does 16:13 stress the latter.
Jesus’ response to Peter in Matthew 16:17-20 does not appear in Mark’s or Luke’s versions of the confession at Caesarea-Philippi, for the passage reflects Matthew’s vision of the relationship between Jesus and his church. First, Jesus commends Peter and points out that his correct identification of Jesus was divinely revealed to him. The faith of “Simon, son of Jonah” is firmly founded, so much so that Jesus declares him “rock,” from the Greek petra; the masculine form is petros, in English, “Peter.” The sturdiness of Peter’s confessed faith will serve as a strong foundation on which to build the community of followers of Jesus, the church. The strength of the church will protect it against “the gates of hell,” the forces of evil which will attempt to dismantle it. Moreover, Jesus will entrust Peter with authority for “binding and loosing,” that is, for making crucial decisions about faith and morals in the church, and “heaven” will ratify his decisions made with fidelity to Jesus’ teaching. But Jesus enjoins the disciples not to reveal his Messianic identity. As will be demonstrated in the following passage (16:21-23), wherein Jesus rebukes Peter for remonstrating with him about Jesus’ prediction of his passion, the disciples will only fully understand Jesus’ Messianic identity when they have witnessed his passion, death and resurrection.
Both of Matthew’s additions, to the story of Jesus’ walking on water and to the confession at Caesarea-Philippi, highlight Matthew’s theology about the church in relation to Jesus, who is Lord, Messiah, Son of Man and Son of God. Jesus, the Son of God, remains with his church, and when it faces turbulent times he is there to protect it and to rescue it when its faith weakens and it cries out to him for help. In addition to the Lord’s protective presence, the maintenance of the solid foundation of Peter’s confessed faith will provide security against the forces of evil. The church is also a community which views itself and the world around it through the lens of Jesus’ teaching, and is charged by the Son of the Living God with providing guidance for fidelity to that teaching, so as to lead all people to salvation.
Reflection Questions ● What kind of “storms” does the church face today, and in what way do we need to call on Jesus’ saving help?
● How does our faith in Jesus provide a secure foundation for our lives individually and as a church?
● The church’s function of “binding and loosing” is becoming ever more circumspect in society. How can we demonstrate to the world that embracing Jesus’ teaching and rejecting what is contrary to it will lead us to life and salvation?