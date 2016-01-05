Lent is only 5 weeks away!

|||
Employment
Pray for Priests
Strategic Planning
Safe Environment
Email
Contact
Home
About
Quick Facts
History of the Diocese
Mission
Leadership
Bishop Fabre
Bishop Jacobs
Curia Leadership
Clergy and Religious:
Bishops
Priests - Active
Priests - Retired
Deacons
Men Religious
Women Religious
Necrology
Offices
Administration
Archives
Building & Construction
Cemeteries
Computer Operations
Finance
Human Resources
Lumen Christi Retreat Center
Pastoral Services
Property Insurance
Stewardship & Development
Formation
Family Ministries
New Evangelization
Ethnic Ministries
Religious Education
R.C.I.A
Vocations
Worship
Youth Ministry
Canonical Issues
Tribunal
Communications
Communications Office
Press Releases
Bayou Catholic Magazine
Clergy
Priests Continuing Education
Lay & Ecclesial Movements
List of Organizations
Charismatic Renewal
Pontifical Mission Societies
Churches
Schools
Find a School
Office of Catholic Schools
Catholic Charities
About Us
Mission & Vision
Staff
Board Members
Programs
List of Programs
Adoption and Maternity Services
Assisi Bridge House
Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD)
Catholic Community Center
Catholic Housing Services
Programs
Catholic Relief Services (CRS)
C.E.N.T.S.
Matthew 25 Disaster Ministry
Food Banks
Foster Grandparent Program
Individual & Family Assistance
Bridging the Bayous Timebank
Parish Social Ministry
St. Lucy Child Development Center
Services
Addiction
Adoption
Business Start-Up Classes
Child Mentoring
Catholic Social Teaching
Community Organizing Grants
Day Care
Disaster, Preparedness, & Recovery
Environmental Stewardship
Services
Free Income Tax Assistance
Food Banks
Foster Grandparent Programs
Home Buyer Classes
Job-Related Supplies
Overseas Relief
Rent, Utilities, Medicine
Thrift Stores
Social Justice Education
How Can You Help
Volunteer
Donate
Latest News
Diocesan News
National & International News
Media
Bishop Fabre's Corner
Homilies: Fr. Andre Melancon
Homilies: Fr. Mitch Semar
Homilies: Fr. Mark Toups
Homilies: Deacon Brent Bourgeois
Homilies: Deacon John David Matherne
Catholic Media From Around the Country
Events
Lent is only 5 weeks away!
Home
January
5
,
2016