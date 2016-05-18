LOOK AT ME

Facing vs Looking

In Psalm 116, the Psalmist says, “I love the LORD, who listened to my voice in supplication, who turned an ear to me the day I called. I kept faith, even when I said, ‘I am greatly afflicted!’” (v1, 2, 10)

These words may be familiar to you as the Psalmist exclaims that he is “greatly afflicted”. However, throughout the affliction, the author exclaims that he has kept faith even in the affliction. The author of this Psalm is struggling in life, “greatly afflicted”. However, he is also praising GOD for His presence in the affliction.

Life is a lot less about what you’re facing and more about where you’re looking. You can be facing a dark valley; however, are you looking at the darkness or are you looking at the GOD who is with you in the darkness? You and I will struggle; struggle is a part of life. However, no matter what you’re facing right now, our Faith tells us that GOD is with us. And, if GOD is with us, the invitation for us is to keep looking at Him no matter what circumstances we’re facing.

Where are you struggling with today? More importantly, are you looking at the struggle, or are you looking at GOD with you in the struggle. Be not afraid, keep your eyes on GOD. After all … He’s always looking at you.

+ LORD, in the midst of my struggle, help me to know that you see me, and that you're with me in it. Help me to hear your invitation, “Just look at Me.”, and help me to lift my eyes to your face thats full of compassion and understanding. Amen.











