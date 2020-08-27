Supporting Those In Need After Hurricane Laura

1) Monetary Donations | If you would like to make a monetary donation to aid relief efforts as our neighbors recover from Hurricane Laura, you can donate through the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana by visiting their relief webpage: https://www.catholicfoundationsl.org/catholic-foundation-of-south-louisiana-disaster-emergency-relief-fund/
2)) Supply Drives | Catholic Charities of Houma-Thibodaux will be coordinating a diocesan wide supply drive. Catholic Charities is currently confirming drop off locations throughout the diocese and will be posting these locations as they are confirmed on a special page on our diocesan website: https://htdiocese.org/hurricane-laura-relief