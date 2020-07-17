Louisiana Bishops Support the Love Life Amendment to the Louisiana Constituion

The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops strongly supports the Love Life Amendment, which would successfully amend the Louisiana constitution and thereby continue to strengthen our commitment to end abortion in our state. Citizens of our state will have the opportunity to affirmatively state that they “Love Life” on November 3–the same day asthe United States presidential election–by favoring this amendment.
As Catholics, we are called to ensure that life is indeed valued and that the dignity of all is upheld. This is the foundational principle of our social teaching and must be intentionally considered in all that we do.
Passage of the Love Life Amendment would have a dual effect. Primarily, it will ensure that the state of Louisiana cannot establish a right to abortion at present or if Roe v. Wade is overturned in the future. Secondly, it will prohibit the funding of abortion through tax payer dollars within our constitution. Without such an amendment, the invalidation of the many anti‐abortion laws we have all advocated so strongly for in Louisiana remains a possibility.
The Louisiana Conference of Catholic bishops therefore enthusiastically supports the Love Life Amendment, and encourages all to approach this initiative with a formed conscience and a commitment to defend the sanctity of human life and uphold the dignity of all people.
Click Here for the press release (PDF).