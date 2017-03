by Office of Strategic Planning

This Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 7:00 pm Fr. Mark will broadcast live from his office. Join him in the comfort of your own home.



He'll begin by answering frequently asked questions about the strategic plan. He'll also field questions live via email.



Hungry to learn more? Want to better understand the strategic plan? Join us!



Our team will post instructions on Thursday. Stay tuned and make plans to join us!