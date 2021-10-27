Masks No Longer Required in Diocesan Catholic Schools

Over the last 19 months, our country, state, and communities have faced an unprecedented medical challenge due to the COVID-19 virus. Thank you for your patience and compliance as we have worked diligently to keep our school communities safe.
Today, both our governor and leading medical professionals have shared the positive news of the significant and ongoing improvement in COVID-19 case statistics in Louisiana. Compliance with all mitigation practices has had a positive effect on our school environments regarding COVID-19 cases.
With our current isolation and quarantine protocols fully remaining in place, we are no longer requiring the use of masks in our schools effective tomorrow, Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Please note that face coverings are still optional for any students or staff members choosing to do so.
Please be reminded, as required by Presidential Executive Order #13998, ALL passengers on school buses MUST still wear a mask, regardless of bus capacity.
Our first priority has been, and remains, to provide a safe and Christ-centered environment for our Catholic schools family. Again, thank you for your patience, cooperation, and ongoing support of Catholic education in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.