Merry Christmas from Bishop Fabre!

by Office of Communications





Dear friends in Christ,



I pray that these days of Christmas will bring us to a renewed hope in Jesus Christ, the child of the promise, who was born of Mary at Bethlehem. Christmas Day and the Christmas season are a joy-filled time to gather with family and friends, but also an opportunity to reflect on the great mystery of love that we witness in the wonder of the Incarnation, the birth of the Messiah. Our God has become one with us, and we are called, blessed and challenged to bear Jesus Christ to all of those whom we meet. Please know that I will remember all of you in my personal prayer before God these days, especially those who are entering into Christmas for the first time after the death of a loved one this past year. May all of the grace of these days of Christmas joy be poured out abundantly upon you and all those whom you love! Merry Christmas!!!



+ Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre