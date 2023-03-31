Most Reverend Mario Dorsonville Installed as Fifth Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux

Thirty-six cardinals, archbishops and bishops and one abbot, as well as 100 additional priests attended the installation of Bishop Mario Dorsonville as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux during the Installation Mass Wednesday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.
A native of Bogota, Colombia, Bishop Dorsonville previously served as auxiliary bishop of Washington, D.C. since 2015.
Bishop Dorsonville was installed by Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, in the presence of Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.
The installation was broadcast live on the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux YouTube Channel, as well as its Facebook page. The live stream was also simulcast by HTV in Houma, along with the CatholicTV Network.
A public reception followed the Installation Mass at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.