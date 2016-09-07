September 6, 2016

National Day of Prayer for Peace in our CommunitiesIn light of recent incidents of violence and racial tension in communities across the United States, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) invited dioceses across the country to unite in a Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities. This Day of Prayer will be Friday, September 9, the feast of St. Peter Claver. He also appointed a special task force to support bishops in marking that Day of Prayer, and more broadly, in promoting peace and healing during this time of great strain on civil society.Bishop Shelton Fabre, chairman, Subcommittee on African American Affairs and a member of the USCCB Task Force to Promote Peace in Our Communities, along with Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, chair, USCCB Task Force to Promote Peace in Our Communities, will be participating in a livestream media event where they will answer questions from national media on violence and promoting peace. This event will be held on Thursday, September 8, 11:00-11:30am.On the Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities, Bishop Fabre will also celebrate a special Mass at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, Friday, September 9, 6:30pm.