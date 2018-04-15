New Bishop's Liaison for Youth Formation named

As the Strategic Planning process continues throughout the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Bishop Fabre has named Fr. John David "JD" Matherne as the Bishop's Liaison for Youth Formation. Here is the official details of the appointment:

Rev. Matherne's work with Youth will focus on overseeing all aspects of our Diocesan Strategic Plan with regard to Youth, Parish Schools of Religion (CCD), and Youth Formation.



From Fr. JD:

I am very excited to be able to serve the local Church of Houma-Thibodaux in this new role. My biggest reason for my excitement of working with the youth is that I was one. I grew up and was formed by the youth ministry in our diocese that began the process, which ultimately led me to find my vocation in the priesthood. I am excited to serve the Church and the youngest members of our Church in whatever way is most effective in making them young disciples, who want nothing more than to love and serve God. Thanks to all who have built the foundations that have been formed by the past, and I look forward to help build a future full of hope for our young people.