New Pastoral Appointments Announced

As previously announced to our priests, Rev. Greg Fratt has made the decision to retire from active ministry, effective August 15, 2022. Fr. Greg has been in active ministry in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux for 24 years, having been ordained a priest on June 13, 1998. We are all grateful to Fr. Greg for his years of faithful service to our diocese, most recently as Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off.
Rev. Joey Lirette has been appointed Administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, effective August 15, 2022, for a one-year term. He most recently served as Associate Pastor of Sacred Heart, and since July 1 has been serving as Administrator of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.
Rev. Patrick Riviere has been appointed Priest in Residence at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, effective August 15, 2022, for a one-year term. In this manner, Fr. Patrick will provide assistance to Very Rev. Simon Peter Engurait, who has been appointed Administrator of Prompt Succor, while remaining as Pastor of St. Bridget Catholic Church. This new appointment also simultaneously relieves Fr. Patrick of his duties as Director of the Office of the Priesthood, which will now be assumed by Very Rev. Mark Toups. While in his new capacity, Fr. Patrick will continue in his role as Liaison and Priest Specialist in the Office of Parish Support.