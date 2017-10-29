Bishop Fabre Announces New Pastoral Assignments

by Office of Communications





After consultation with the Priests' Personnel Board, Bishop Fabre is pleased to announce the following pastoral assignments:





Approved for Sabbatical



Bishop Shelton Fabre has approved the requested sabbatical of Rev. Evelio (Toto) Buenaflor Jr. He most recently served as Pastor of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma since 2010. He will pursue study through the East Asian Pastoral Institute thru June 30, 2018.





Pastoral Assignment Effective October 30, 2017



Rev. Antonio Speedy has been appointed Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux, effective October 30, 2017 through December 31, 2017.





Pastoral Assignments Effective November 6, 2017



Rev. Alexis Lazarra has been appointed Pastor of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, effective November 6, 2017.

Rev. Jacob Lipari III has been appointed Administrator of Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac, effective November 6, 2017.

Rev. Cody Chatagnier has been appointed Associate Pastor of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Matthews and St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church in Raceland, effective November 6, 2017.

Rev. Jean-Marie Nsambu has been appointed Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, effective November 6, 2017.





Pastoral Assignments Effective January 1, 2018



Very Rev. Jay Baker, J.C.L. has been appointed Pastor of the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma, effective January 1, 2018. Fr. Baker will continue to serve as Chancellor and Vicar for Priests.

Rev. Carl Collins has been appointed Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in the St. Charles Community, effective January 1, 2018.

Rev. Vicente N. DeLa Cruz, J.C.L. has been appointed Pastor of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, effective January 1, 2018.

Rev. Msgr. Cletus Egbi, upon his return to the United States, will be appointed Administrator of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Houma and St. Luke Catholic Church in Thibodaux, effective January 1, 2018.

Rev. Glenn LeCompte has been appointed Pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black, effective January 1, 2018.

Rev. André Melancon has been appointed Pastor of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, effective January 1, 2018.

Rev. Mitch Semar has been appointed Pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, effective January 1, 2018.

Very Rev. Mark Toups, V.G. has been appointed Pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, effective January 1, 2018. Fr. Toups will continue to serve as Vicar General for Parish Life as well as oversee our diocesan Strategic Planning efforts.

Rev. Joe Chacko, who serves as Chaplain at Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) in Houma since July 1, 2017, will also assist as needed at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, effective January 1, 2018. Fr. Chacko will continue to serve as Chaplain to TGMC.

Rev. Brice Higginbotham has been appointed Associate Pastor of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, effective January 1, 2018.