New Pastoral Assignments | April 2018

by Office of the Bishop

After consultation with the Priests’ Personnel Board, I am pleased to announce the following pastoral assignments:

Rev. Alex Gaudet, who has served as Administrator of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg since July 2017, has been appointed Chancellor and Personal Administrative Assistant to the Bishop. His appointment is effective May 1, 2018. His appointment is for two years.



Rev. Cody Chatagnier, who has served as Associate Pastor of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews since January 2018, has been appointed Administrator of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. His appointment is effective May 1, 2018.



Rev. John David Matherne, has been appointed Vocations Office Coordinator of Seminarian Recruitment, as well as Liaison for Youth Formation. Rev. Matherne’s ministry with vocations will focus solely on recruiting more seminarians from our diocese and for our diocese. His work with youth will focus on overseeing all aspects of the strategic plan with regards to youth, CCD, and youth formation. His appointment is effective April 15, 2018. From now until June 30, 2018 Rev. Matherne will also continue to serve Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off as Associate Pastor. Beginning July 1, 2018 Rev. Matherne will transition into full-time diocesan ministry. His appointment is for three years.



Sincerly in Christ,

+ Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre